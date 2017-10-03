Officers find drugs, gun on fleeing felon

A traffic stop in Jonesboro ended with a felon attempting to flee from police. He was eventually taken into custody and arrested on drugs and weapons charges.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, officers saw a maroon truck leave the Octagon Apartments at 900 Belt Street. A probable cause affidavit states the area "has a high volume of drug activity."

A Jonesboro Police Department officer pulled behind the truck, which later crossed the center line.

"Officers activated the emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on Patrick/Pratt and the vehicle continued to roll," court documents state.

A probable cause affidavit said the driver, later identified as Roy Flowers, continued driving. He allegedly threw something out of the window before he "raised both of his hands in the air while driving."

Flowers then stopped at a home on Mitzi Lane, where he's prohibited from being at per court order.

Officers approached his truck and ordered him out of the car. Court documents state he refused and locked his car door.

"Flowers advised he wanted another officer on scene along with a state trooper and continued to disobey orders," the probable cause affidavit states.

Flowers reportedly agreed to step out of the vehicle at one time but refused to put the car in park.

"At one point officers grabbed [him] to drag him out of the vehicle, he grabbed the steering wheel to pull away. Officers stepped back to deploy their taser and he quickly slammed the door," court documents state. "When officers could no longer see his hands, they removed their firearm from the holster."

An officer then stuck his hand in Flowers' open car window in an attempt to unlock the vehicle.

Court records state that's when Flowers rolled the window up, trapping the officer's hand inside.

Other officers on the scene reportedly saw Flowers holding something in his right hand near an armrest. That's when police shattered his window, freeing the officer's arm.

Flowers was taken from the car and reportedly fought with officers as they tried to place him under arrest.

Once in handcuffs, officers learned Flowers was wanted for two failure to appear warrants in Jonesboro. They also discovered a digital scale in his pocket with marijuana residue on it.

An inventory of the car uncovered a glass pipe, a loaded .22 caliber pistol, and 2.4 grams of suspected meth.

Flowers appeared before District Court Judge David Boling Tuesday.

Judge Boling found probable cause to charge him with 12 counts. Five of the 12 charges are felonies, including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; second-degree battery of an officer or state employee while in possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of meth or cocaine, less than 10 grams but more than 2 grams.

Judge Boling set Flowers' bond at $30,000. His next court date is Oct. 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android