Greene Co. no-kill shelter to close doors temporarily after 20 years

A no-kill animal shelter in Greene County has temporarily closed their doors after 20 years of business.

People who work at the Greene County Animal Farm said it's because of a lack of funding and community support.

One volunteer says they can't continue their work unless they receive help, plus the low funding and number of shelters means they can not take in any more animals.

They said their main focus now is to take care of the 30 animals they already have while waiting for the community to respond.

"It takes a village, it really takes one to that one little something to really help us," the volunteer said.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal from the farm can call (870)-240-8117 or go to their website at www.greenecountyanimalfarm.petfinder.org.

