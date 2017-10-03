Faster internet speeds for some in Poinsett Co.

A $2 million dollar project has begun and will benefit residents in several small towns in Poinsett County.

According to a release, the Rice Belt Telephone Company is installing fiber-optic internet connectivity services for customers.

The fiber-to-the-home upgrade will serve residents in Weiner, Waldenburg, and Fisher.

"Customers will benefit from the fact that the new service offers symmetrical speeds," Tom Walden, Rice Belt general manager, said.

"That means that data being uploaded, which is typically slower in many DSL and cable settings will be downloaded at the same as the data download speed."

According to the release, the upgrade is being done at no cost to Rice Belt customers.

The higher speeds also mean a new and improved capacity for customers who use regular streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

"This fiber conversion represents a long-awaited project in the area, and we're very pleased to get this moving," Walden said.

