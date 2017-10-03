Hardy mayor fires cop, leaving department with 2 full-time officers

The Hardy Police Department is down an officer after Mayor Jason Jackson fired Scott Hart on Friday.

The Hardy City Council met Tuesday night to discuss Hart's termination. After meeting in an executive session, they voted to take no action.

According to Hardy Police Chief Tamara Taylor, the mayor's decision stands, but she disagrees with his actions.

Taylor told Region 8 News that Hart's termination puts a strain on their department and their ability to secure and protect the Hardy community.

Taylor said Hart was an excellent officer who served the community well in a number of different types of cases.

With Hart's termination, the Hardy Police Department has two officers, including Chief Taylor.

Region 8 News has reached out to Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson for comment. We are still awaiting his response.

Former Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose was fired by Mayor Jackson in January of 2017.

