BUST A MOVE: president at an AR university gets down on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Party moves with the president. The president of the University of Central Arkansas that is.

Dr. Houston Davis took time to bond with students by dancing along with them.

Of course, a camera was rolling and caught him busting a move.

See his dance moves this morning on GMR8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android