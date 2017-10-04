MO man seriously injured in crash

A West Plains man was seriously injured following an early-morning crash in Ozark County, MO.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, William L. Terrill, 40, was driving a 1995 Dodge pick-up truck east on Highway 160 near Tecumseh.

Around 12:35 Wednesday morning Terrill lost control of the truck. It went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, MSHP stated.

Terrill was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android