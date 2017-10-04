TRAFFIC ALERT: Helicopter called to crash scene

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch states a helicopter has been called to the scene of a crash at Kathleen and E. Highland.

Dispatch said the roads will be closed for the very serious crash.

Drivers should avoid the area.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

