Two hospitalized after Jonesboro crash, one airlifted

Two people are hospitalized after a crash Wednesday morning in Jonesboro. One of those injured was airlifted.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash at Kathleen and E. Highland just after 7:30 a.m.

According to Jonesboro police, a white truck was heading east and turning into the Kum & Go convenience store. The truck reportedly turned in front of a maroon truck traveling westbound.

The driver of the white truck got out of the vehicle after the crash and fell out into the street with unknown injuries, police said.

The person was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

The driver of the maroon truck was taken to a local hospital complaining of chest and stomach pain.

No names were released.

