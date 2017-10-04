Man killed in house fire Wednesday

Investigators have identified a man killed in a Wednesday morning house fire.

Randy Martin died when his home on Union Hill Road in Thida went up in flames around 7:30 a.m.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens told Region 8 News that foul play is not suspected.

However, he said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

"It appears that it started in the living room but like I said, it's still ongoing and we don't have it finalized yet," Stephens said.

Martin's body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for analysis.

The Thida-Union Hill and the Oil Trough Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the blaze.

Thida is located about four miles south of Oil Trough.

