One person dead following morning house fire

The Independence County Sheriff's Office reports one person died Wednesday morning in a house fire.

Fire crews were called at 7:30 a.m. to a house on Union Hill Road in Thida.

Sheriff Shawn Stephens tells Region 8 News at least one person is dead. He did not identify the victim.

Deputies are on the scene investigating.

Thida is located about four miles south of Oil Trough.

