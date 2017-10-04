Victim identified in fatal house fire

Investigators have identified a man killed in a Wednesday morning house fire.

Randy Martin died when his home on Union Hill Road in Thida went up in flames.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens told Region 8 News that foul play is not suspected. However, he said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Thida is located about four miles south of Oil Trough.

