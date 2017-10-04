Marked Tree PD hosting coat drive

The Marked Tree Police Department needs your help.

According to a post on the Marked Tree Police Department’s Facebook page, they’re collecting gently used coats that will be given to Marked Tree residents in need.

If you’d like to donate a coat you can bring it to the police department or contact Sergeant Eric Jackson at (870) 358-2024 to schedule a pickup.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The department is planning to host a cook-out on at 11 a.m. on Nov. 28, where they will also hand out the coats.

