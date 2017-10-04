JPD: Jilted woman damaged ex-boyfriend's car

Police say a jilted woman took out her frustrations on her ex-boyfriend’s car with a can of spray paint.

On Sept. 20, officers responded to a call of criminal mischief in the 4200-block of Sydney Cove.

The victim told police that his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Jeronda Bogan, broke out his windshield, bent the radio antenna, and spray painted both sides of his vehicle.

A neighbor told officers when he heard the glass break, he looked out and saw Bogan kneeling beside the vehicle, spray painting the passenger side. He said he recognized the woman from a previous domestic incident at the victim’s home.

The victim said Bogan was upset with him because he had stopped talking to her and seeing her.

“[He] stated that he had messages on his phone where Bogan threatened to damage his vehicle,” court documents said.

A repair estimate placed the damage at $2,977.

On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Bogan with first-degree criminal mischief. He set Bogan’s bond at $1,000 with a Nov. 22 circuit court date.

