Man free on 4 bonds, back in jail on new charges - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man free on 4 bonds, back in jail on new charges

Daniel Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Daniel Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Brookland man currently out on four separate bonds faces yet another one.

Daniel Jerrad Russell was in the passenger seat when police stopped a car Tuesday for driving on expired temporary tags.

When officers approached the vehicle, they saw the passenger throw something out of the window, a probable cause affidavit stated.

Russell denied throwing anything when police asked what he had tossed. He then told the officers he did not have any identification on him, but said his name was “Allen Thompson.”

While running his and the driver’s information through dispatch, court documents stated Russell opened the door and took off running on Bearden Street.

He ran approximately 300 yards and fell face down, the court document said.

Officers took him into custody and positively identified him as Russell.

They then searched the area and reportedly found a Crown Royal bag about 8-10 feet from the vehicle containing two baggies and a plastic container containing more than 7 grams of suspected methamphetamine. They also reported finding four hypodermic syringes and a digital scale.

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Russell with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing on foot, and obstructing governmental operations.

When it came to the question of bond, the detective told the judge that Russell was currently out on four bonds from previous arrests this year, including two in June and one last month. The state requested Russell’s bond be set at $75,000.

Fowler told Russell he had taken “four other bites at the apple already this year,” then set his bond at $50,000.

Russell is due in circuit court on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man free on 4 bonds, back in jail on new charges

    Man free on 4 bonds, back in jail on new charges

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:58:19 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-04 21:07:39 GMT
    Daniel Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Daniel Russell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Brookland man currently out on four separate bonds faces yet another one.

    A Brookland man currently out on four separate bonds faces yet another one.

  • JPD: Jilted woman damaged ex-boyfriend's car

    JPD: Jilted woman damaged ex-boyfriend's car

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:34:25 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-10-04 21:04:01 GMT
    Jeronda Bogan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jeronda Bogan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Police say a jilted woman took out her frustrations on her ex-boyfriend’s car with a can of spray paint.

    Police say a jilted woman took out her frustrations on her ex-boyfriend’s car with a can of spray paint.

  • Marked Tree PD hosting coat drive

    Marked Tree PD hosting coat drive

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-10-04 15:58:37 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:46:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Marked Tree Police Department needs your help.

    The Marked Tree Police Department needs your help.

    •   
Powered by Frankly