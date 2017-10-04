Man free on 4 bonds, back in jail on new charges

A Brookland man currently out on four separate bonds faces yet another one.

Daniel Jerrad Russell was in the passenger seat when police stopped a car Tuesday for driving on expired temporary tags.

When officers approached the vehicle, they saw the passenger throw something out of the window, a probable cause affidavit stated.

Russell denied throwing anything when police asked what he had tossed. He then told the officers he did not have any identification on him, but said his name was “Allen Thompson.”

While running his and the driver’s information through dispatch, court documents stated Russell opened the door and took off running on Bearden Street.

He ran approximately 300 yards and fell face down, the court document said.

Officers took him into custody and positively identified him as Russell.

They then searched the area and reportedly found a Crown Royal bag about 8-10 feet from the vehicle containing two baggies and a plastic container containing more than 7 grams of suspected methamphetamine. They also reported finding four hypodermic syringes and a digital scale.

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Russell with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing on foot, and obstructing governmental operations.

When it came to the question of bond, the detective told the judge that Russell was currently out on four bonds from previous arrests this year, including two in June and one last month. The state requested Russell’s bond be set at $75,000.

Fowler told Russell he had taken “four other bites at the apple already this year,” then set his bond at $50,000.

Russell is due in circuit court on Nov. 22.

