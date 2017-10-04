Arkansas seeks to move forward with abortion pill law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' attorney general is asking a federal appeals court to allow the state to move forward with imposing new restrictions on how the abortion pill is administered.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday to deny a request from Planned Parenthood to not allow its ruling in favor of the 2015 law to take effect while the organization petitions the U.S. Supreme Court.

The appeals court last week said it wouldn't review a three-judge panel's decision in favor of the law requiring doctors who provide the abortion pill to maintain a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and agrees to handle any complications.

The state said Planned Parenthood hasn't demonstrated a reasonable probability that the U.S. Supreme Court will grant review.

