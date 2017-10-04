Event organizer draws up security plan ahead of Zombie Walk

Event organizers are drawing up security plans for Friday, Oct. 13 as Main Street Paragould will hold a Zombie Walk.

The pre-Halloween event could draw large crowds of people in downtown Paragould.

Gina Jarrett, the executive director of Main Street Paragould said participants can dress up as zombies and parade through downtown.

Jarrett has partnered with the Paragould Police Department to come up with a security plan following a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“We will be as secure as we can be for an outdoor event,” she said. “We will have an officer in a car on site, and we will have another officer that probably trails the zombie walkers.”

She said this is all in effort to be proactive and ensure the safety of event goers.

“The best we can do is be proactive and have a plan and do the very best we can do to hopefully not have those episodes and instances jeopardize our opportunity to enjoy our community,” Jarrett said.

The fun-filled, family event will include people dressing up as zombies and walking through downtown.

There is also a costume contest for adults and kids.

Registration starts at 6 p.m., the costume contest starts at 6:30 p.m., and the walk begins at 7 p.m.

For admission, each guest is required to bring $1 and a non-perishable food item. If guests want to participate in the costume contest, that also costs $1 and a non-perishable food item.

Proceeds will benefit Main Street Paragould and Mission Outreach.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android