HUB, JPD partner with hotel owner to fight homelessness

The fight against homelessness in Jonesboro has a new partnership with the HUB and Jonesboro police teamed up.

The two organizations have paired together to add another tool to help fight homelessness found at the Jami Bee Motel on Nettleton Avenue.

“We’ve partnered with Jonesboro police, Officer John Shipman, to be able to reach out more to the homeless individuals and get them in a safer place,” Charlotte Evans, director of the HUB said.

“We reached out to the Jami Bee Motel to get a room,” Officer John Shipman said.

The owner worked with the two and gave them a room to use for the homeless for $350 a month at the expense of the Helping the Undeserved Belong, also known as the HUB.

“Sometimes after hours, overnight, early-mornings officers encounter homeless individuals that need help, but there’s not much that officer can do, but by having a room at least on this side of town, the officer will know they can bring them here to get them out of the weather,” Shipman said.

Evans and Shipman said this is a short-term emergency type housing for the homeless who come through.

According to Shipman, officers will patrol the area of the Jami Bee Motel.

Once the guests leave the motel, they will go directly to the HUB to start their journeys out of homelessness.

“If they bring someone during the night, then we can touch base with them the next morning through the HUB,” Evans said. “We want everybody to go through the HUB before contacting or utilizing it through the city.”

Evans said the HUB is currently working on its non-profit status. Right now, they are in need of donations to help fight homelessness across Jonesboro.

If you are interested in donating to help the homeless population, you can contact the HUB at 870-333-5731.

