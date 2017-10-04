City working to enforce drug testing policy

Monette city officials are working to get on board with surrounding cities to enforce a drug testing policy for city employees.

Mayor Jerry Qualls said the city has never had a drug testing policy.

The motive behind the push is that the mayor believes the city needs one for the safety of employees and the town.

The city has inquired several drug-testing companies to examine different policies.

Qualls said right now city officials are working on the legality of it to ensure proper enforcement.

“We haven't had any incidents where employees have been convicted or anything, but we just felt like this is a policy that needs to be enforced,” Qualls said.

The mayor did not tell Region 8 News much about what type of policy they are looking at; however, he said employees would be put in a pool and drawn at random for testing.

The policy, once approved by city council, should go into effect within the next two months.

