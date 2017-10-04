Murder victim's daughters say killer doesn't deserve mercy

By KELLY P. KISSEL

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Three daughters of an Arkansas man who was beaten and stabbed to death in 1991 say his killer doesn't deserve mercy and should die as scheduled next month.

The family of Sidney Burnett met with the state Parole Board on Wednesday, hours after inmate Jack Greene and his lawyers asked the board to recommend that his life be spared. The board said it will forward its decision to the governor within three days.

One of Burnett's daughters likened Greene to a dog that needs to be put down and another likened him to a terrorist. The local prosecutor said Greene beat Burnett so badly with a can of hominy that the container was partially crushed.

Greene's sister asked the board to recommend that her brother's life be spared but that he spend his life in prison.

The execution is scheduled for Nov. 9.

