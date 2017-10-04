Two arrested after shooting at community center - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two arrested after shooting at community center

Jaquan Kentrell Hollister (Source: White County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Jaquan Kentrell Hollister (Source: White County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
Corey Lashun Whitmore (White County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Corey Lashun Whitmore (White County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
SEARCY, AR -

Two people are in jail after a shooting at a community center in Searcy.

According to NBC affiliate KARK, Searcy police were called to the Carmichel Community Center parking lot after Jaquan Hollister, 21, fired two shots at Corey Whitmore, 22, but missed.

The center was placed on lockdown due to the incident.

Hollister was arrested for aggravated assault.

Whitmore ran from police but was later caught and charged with fleeing. He was also arrested on a warrant for an unrelated charge.

Bond has not been set for Hollister, at this time.

