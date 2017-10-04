Church learns member working with children is registered sex off - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Church learns member working with children is registered sex offender

Jason Dean Teeter (Source: White County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink) Jason Dean Teeter (Source: White County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink)
WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

Members of a small church in White County are stunned to find out a churchgoer, who worked with children, is a registered sex offender.

According to NBC affiliate KARK, Jason Teeter, who is married to one of the church members, is a level three sex offender.

According to court document, Pickens Chapel Church of the Nazarene’s pastor, David Doyle, confirmed Teeter requested to work with the youth and even attend events hosted by the youth group.

When the church discovered he was a sex offender, he was removed from his position.

Teeter is facing charges of a registered sex offender working with children and first-degree terroristic threatening.

