Time capsule discovered in soon to be demolished church

A decades-old church in downtown Jonesboro will soon be no more.

Whether you're Catholic or not, you've probably known for Blessed Sacrament to be located at 614 S. Church Street for your entire life.

There have long been some unanswered questions about its history...until now.

Parishioners held their final Mass at the church on Oct. 1. The building was sold to St. Bernards years ago and will be demolished soon.

For years, a dedication marker reading "Blessed Sacrament Church - Dedicated Oct. 17, 1933" has welcomed parishioners to mass.

That same dedication marker has also been hiding a secret.

"It was a total shock to me," church member Carol Windle said.

The stone was removed from the front of the church Wednesday morning in preparation for demolition.

Windle, who serves as the music director for Blessed Sacrament was there taking photos to mark the moment.

"They pulled the stone away and there was a time capsule and I went...there's a time capsule!" Windle said. "I knew the significance of a box hidden behind the wall!"

Windle said she heard there was a time capsule hidden somewhere in the church but they didn't know where it was or what it would contain.

"When I saw that I thought oh my gosh...there's all of our answers that we've been looking for," Windle said. "How it began, how much it cost, who exactly, when exactly."

Inside, they discovered a liturgical calendar of the church, called an Ordo. There was also a letter with the history of the church, a medallion, a pin for Blessed Sacrament, a newspaper from Nov. 7, 1932, when construction began, a photo of the priest at the time, a photo of the contractor, a penny from 1851, and a penny from 1930.

Windle said their church records from the Depression era when the church was built aren't the greatest, so she's glad these photos and documents will help them fill in the blanks.

She said the only unanswered question they have now is whether they want to reseal all the stuff from 1930 into their new building or send it to the diocese to be archived.

