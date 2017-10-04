City a step closer to new city hall, police department building

The city of Wynne is one step closer to having a brand new city hall and police department. The facility will be built from scratch.

According to Mayor Bob Stacy, this project is long overdue.

“We have just outgrown it,” said Stacy. “There is not enough room in the police department. It is just too small.”

Stacy credits a five-year sales tax they passed three years ago for this very reason.

“It is 15% of one penny,” said Stacy. “We hope to raise $1.3 million and right now we are on track to do so. We approached the voters and they were all on board.”

Stacy said the new facility is expected to cost a little under $1.8 million.

“We have had a committee that has met several times over this so hopefully on Tuesday, the council will give the OK to get the project started,” said Stacy. “We have secured a loan with three banks in the city for one and a quarter million dollars so I would assume they will vote on it.”

The city has looked at several buildings in town but according to Stacy, it was more appropriate to just have a new one built on the premises of where they are already located.

“It is on the same ground as the courthouse and our jail so it is just a part of our business to be close,” said Stacy. “We are going to build the new city hall and police department right behind the one that we are currently in and then we will tear down the current one to make a bigger parking lot.”

Stacy said the fact that the current building has been repurposed again and again over the course of 70 years. He said that adds to the need for a new facility.

“The office I am in use to be a municipal courtroom,” said Stacy. "Then it was a jail. The police department used to be a fire department and where the chief of police and the secretary, there use to be a fire truck parked there. It is old and in the way of traffic it is inconvenient and too small so we are hoping to fix all of those problems.”

Stacy said if the council approves the cost of the project, construction will begin within the next few weeks. Depending on the weather, he expects the entire project, including demolition and the parking lot, to be complete by October 2018.

The council is set to discuss this issue in the next city council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 10.

