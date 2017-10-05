Arkansas Stats spoils Georgia Southern's home opener 43-25

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Justice Hansen threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, and Arkansas State overcame his four interceptions to beat Georgia Southern 43-25 in the conference opener for both teams Wednesday night.



Arkansas State (2-2), back-to-back Sun Belt champions, trailed 17-15 with a minute left in the first half but scored 21 straight points for a 36-17 lead on Warren Wand's second touchdown run.



Chris Murray was left wide open along the left side and raced for a 57-yard touchdown to give Arkansas State a 22-17 lead with 20 seconds left before halftime. Hansen and Murray connected earlier in the second quarter for a 56-yard score for a 9-3 lead.



Murray had three catches for 120 yards in the first half, and finished with 188 yards and two touchdowns. Wand carried it 11 times for 61 yards and two scores.



Shai Werts' long throw to Obe Fortune for a 50-yard touchdown and Werts' sneak on a 2-point conversion pulled Georgia Southern within 36-23 with 11:08 left in the fourth. But the Eagles' ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Red Wolves.



Werts threw for 160 yards, and had one touchdown and two interceptions for the Eagles (0-4). He added 111 yards on the ground.



It was Georgia Southern's first home game at Paulson Stadium this season after the Eagles and New Hampshire agreed to move their game on Sept. 9 to Birmingham's Legion Field due to Hurricane Irma.

