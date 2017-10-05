Police investigating another fake cop report

Authorities in St. Francis County are once again investigating another report of a fake officer.

A news release from the sheriff's department states the incident involving someone impersonating a sheriff's deputy occurred Wednesday. The first account of a similar situation in Forrest City was reported over the weekend.

Around 3 p.m. a young female driver was stopped on Arkansas Highway 1 near the Highway 1 bypass south of Forrest City.

The sheriff's department stated that when the woman was stopped the impersonating officer told her that he stopped her for running a stop sign, although she hadn’t passed through any stop signs.

In addition, the impersonator got the victim's information and said she had a warrant for her arrest.

The suspect went back to his car, came back to her vehicle, and said he "got the warrant taken care of for her." The woman notified law enforcement about the encounter shortly after.

The suspect was seen driving an older white Dodge Charger with blue lights in the grille, possibly a 2006-2010 model, with no markings.

A white male with graying hair was described as the driver. He was wearing blue uniform pants and a Grey t-shirt with "ST FRANCIS COUNTY OFFICER" on the chest.

The sheriff's department has notified all law enforcement in the area about the suspect.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff's department immediately at 870-633-2611.

Also, the sheriff's department says that if anyone is being stopped in the area by any unmarked vehicle to call 9-1-1 to verify it is an officer making the stop and also record the stop using a cell phone.

