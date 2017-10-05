Mother warns others after toy truck catches on fire

A Florida mother has a warning to other parents who might have a hazardous toy inside their garage.

A boy’s toy Tonka truck caught fire, and his family caught it all on cell phone video.

In a report by WFOX/WJAX in Florida, the mother said she saw smoke and then flames.

WFOX/WJAX investigated to see if the toy had a recall.

It did have a recall but not for potential fire.

To see the video and read more about the mother’s warning to other parents, click here.

