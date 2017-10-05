No injuries reported in O'Kean house fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

No injuries reported in O'Kean house fire

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Crews were called to a house fire in O'Kean Thursday morning on Hazel Street.

The homeowner tells Region 8 News that no one was injured.

His family left about 45 minutes before they got the call that the house was on fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Ex-judge accused of requesting nude photos pleads guilty

    Ex-judge accused of requesting nude photos pleads guilty

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-10-05 16:24:06 GMT
    Joseph Boeckmann (Source: Pulaski Co Sheriff's Office)Joseph Boeckmann (Source: Pulaski Co Sheriff's Office)

    A former Arkansas judge accused of giving lighter sentences to defendants in return for nude photographs and sexual favors has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and witness tampering charges.

    A former Arkansas judge accused of giving lighter sentences to defendants in return for nude photographs and sexual favors has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and witness tampering charges.

  • Police investigating another fake cop report

    Police investigating another fake cop report

    Thursday, October 5 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-10-05 13:26:47 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 10:58 AM EDT2017-10-05 14:58:15 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Authorities in St. Francis County are once again investigating another report of a fake officer.

    Authorities in St. Francis County are once again investigating another report of a fake officer.

  • No injuries reported in O'Kean house fire

    No injuries reported in O'Kean house fire

    Thursday, October 5 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-10-05 14:24:24 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-10-05 14:57:07 GMT

    Crews were called to a house fire in O'Kean Thursday morning on Hazel Street.

    Crews were called to a house fire in O'Kean Thursday morning on Hazel Street.

    •   
Powered by Frankly