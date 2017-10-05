No injuries reported in O'Kean house fire

Crews were called to a house fire in O'Kean Thursday morning on Hazel Street.

The homeowner tells Region 8 News that no one was injured.

His family left about 45 minutes before they got the call that the house was on fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android