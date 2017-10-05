Pangburn man sentenced to 32 years for shooting death

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the shooting death of a 38-year-old Searcy man earlier this year.

Shelby Glenn Taylor of Pangburn pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder for the death of Brian Michael Poole. Prosecutors say that Taylor struck Poole in the face with a shotgun, and the firearm discharged.

Poole died from the gunshot wound.

The Daily Citizen reports that Taylor also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault because the shooting happened in a room full of people who could have been struck by gunfire. He also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Information from: The Daily Citizen, http://www.thedailycitizen.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.