Woman arrested for drugs during child endangerment investigation

A Hickory Ridge woman is in jail after investigators say they found drugs while investigating allegations of child endangerment.

According to the Cross County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Jessi Miller was arrested Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies made contact with Miller while investigating a reported case of child endangerment.

During that time deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Miller faces the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance-methamphetamine (Class D Felony)

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance-marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (Class D Felony)

2 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor-first degree (Class D Felony)

She is in the Cross County Jail awaiting bond.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android