Fair urges women to be proactive about their health

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould is fighting for women’s health.

The 20th annual Women’s Health Fair took place at AMMC on Thursday.

Shannon Walton, director of education for AMMC, said they had a lot of opportunities for women this year.

“We’re giving all kinds of things,” Walton said. “We’re doing blood pressure checks, cholesterol checks, we’ve got booths for banks, chiropractors, dentists, just a wide variety of different booths that we have.”

Walton said they hold this event every year to try and help women be proactive about their health on potential health issues.

“Healthcare is moving towards preventative care,” Walton said. “Meaning we would rather prevent it than get you into the hospital and have you actually sick. Although we are a hospital, and that’s what we’re for, medicine is still moving towards preventative care. So, if we can catch it in the forefront rather than after you've actually already developed the disease then your way better off.”

Walton said they offered a lot of health screenings this year.

“They are doing vascular screenings,” Walton said. “We’re checking arteries, the aorta. Checking to make sure there’s no buildup and he’s going to follow up with anyone who did register for that test. And again, cholesterol checks, blood pressure checks, sugar checks. Those are big things. We can check for heart disease and diabetes.”

Paragould resident Francis Holcomb attended the health fair and said she was impressed with all she saw and learned.

“It’s really nice,” Holcomb said. “It’s really neat. You can learn a lot about different things. I think it’s really good to help women.”

Walton said the best thing you can do for yourself is to catch a problem early on.

“If we can catch it earlier, the better off you are," she said. "If we find you have a blood sugar that’s nearing pre-diabetes or diabetes, the earlier we catch it the better off you’re going to be. Because we can teach you the things you need to know to slow down the disease process. There’s not a cure for diabetes, but we can help you slow down that disease process. The same with heart disease. If we can teach you how to eat right and exercise we can slow down that disease process. So, early detection. That’s what we want.”

Holcomb said the health fair was well worth the drive she made to the hospital.

“There are different problems they can help you with,” Holcomb said. “From seeing to just about any problem you can find.”

