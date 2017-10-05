Region 8 residents have an opportunity to keep a piece of history.

The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church location on Church Street in Jonesboro will soon be a memory.

Members of the church are removing items they’ll use once their new building is complete.

Director of Music for Blessed Sacrament Catholic, Church Carol Windle, said once they began removing things from the church people began asking if they’d be selling anything.

“People have been asking me if they’re going to sell bricks,” Windle said. “So, I went to one of the building committee members and asked if we were selling bricks. He said maybe. Then I asked if I could sell bricks. He said, ‘Sure, you want to chisel them out of the wall then you go right ahead.’ So, I got permission to do it.”

Windle has since been hard at work, removing bricks from the building to create a memento.

“I’m chiseling some of the bricks out,” Windle said. “And we’re going to sell the raw brick for $20 apiece. I’m making a small plaque with a chip of a brick, some of the nails that were in the original pews that were in here and a piece of the wood from the back of the pew.”

But that isn’t all people can purchase.

“Other things for sale include all of the antique doors, some of the smaller light fixtures like the ones in the temple area, the confessional doors, those large oak doors. Anything we are not taking with us is for sale,” Windle said.

She said Blessed Sacrament has been a part of this community for decades.

“Blessed Sacrament Church has been here since the late 1800s when the sisters came in for the malaria outbreak," she said. "So, it’s always had a partnership with St. Bernards Medical Center. And with Catholicism, part of what we want is to give back to the community. When the community gives to us then we just reciprocate it back to the community.”

Windle said purchasing a piece of this historic building is an opportunity to preserve a piece of history and help the community at the same time.

“Everyone wants a little piece of history,” Windle said. “Even if it’s just a tiny chip to put in their jewelry box. So, they can say, ‘You know what? My grandmother went to this church.' Or 'We went to the Baptist church, but we could hear the bells ringing half a mile down the road.’ It’s just pieces of memory that are available that won’t be around much longer.”

Windle said a large fundraiser was held amongst the parishioners, but additional funds are needed.

