Feral Hog Eradication Task Force seeks input on Kaput bait

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – Feral hogs are a growing problem in Arkansas and across the United States. Feral hogs have an estimated total population between four and five million across approximately 39 states and cause approximately $1.5 billion annually in agricultural and ecological costs.

The Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force is seeking input from Arkansans regarding the registration and potential restrictions on authorized uses of Kaput Feral Hog Bait as a viable method of control in eradication efforts. Feedback is being solicited through Oct. 22.

Arkansans may submit responses by completing an online survey at this link, or by sending comments to Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward at: wes.ward@aad.arkansas.gov. Comments received will be presented to the Feral Hog Eradication Task Force at their next scheduled meeting on Oct. 25.

The Feral Hog Eradication Task Force strongly suggests that Arkansans submit comments or complete the survey only after reviewing the product manufacturers label for Kaput Feral Hog Bait. The product manufacturer’s label, as well as additional information, regarding feral hogs and the Feral Hog Eradication Task Force is available at: http://www.aad.arkansas.gov/feral-hog-eradication-task-force

The bait formulation in this product is warfarin-based and has demonstrated efficacy against feral hogs at a formulation strength one-fifth the concentration of warfarin that has been registered for controlling rodents in the U.S. for more than 60 years. The Environmental Protection Agency registered Scimetrics’ Kaput Feral Hog Bait on Jan. 3, 2017 (EPA Registration Number 72500-26). Kaput Feral Hog Bait is currently the only toxicant approved by the EPA for the control of feral hogs. This product is not currently registered for use in any other state in the country.

The Feral Hog Eradication Task Force was created by Act 1010 of the Arkansas Legislature during the 2017 general session and was directed to create a plan for the eradication of feral hogs in Arkansas.