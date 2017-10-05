School may add another option for make-up days

The Pocahontas School District may soon have another option for making up canceled school days.

State legislation passed during the last session now allows school districts to apply for alternate methods of instruction days.

The Pocahontas School District recently applied for AMI days that would be an option for replacing make-up day.

The make-up days would be replaced with at home classwork.

The school is currently working to plan AMI days for students and the district and should have that plan finalized by November 1.

"Each one of our schools is developing their own plan unique to the children in their building and their age group," said Superintendent Daryl Blaxton. "So, what a plan and day would look like for a 1st grader would look somewhat different for say a junior in high school."

The assignments could be available online or given to students as a hard copy in advance if the school anticipates canceling a day for any reason.

Blaxton said the school is also working to devise a plan that would not necessarily demand access to Wi-Fi for students without internet access.

He said the school would know whether they are approved for AMI days within the coming weeks.

He says teachers will also be speaking with parents in the coming weeks to make sure they are aware of the plan and understand AMI days.

