Group works to beautify and add art to town

The Pocahontas Public Art Guild is working to add more art and tourism opportunities to the town.

The art guild is wrapping up a crosswalk project near the downtown area.

The group has painted two crosswalks in town to look like a keyboard and four measures of a song.

They are continuing work on what they have named the North Marr Arts and Entertainment District.

The group hopes to get a grant to turn to parking lots in the area into what they will call the Opera House Art Park.

"We'll have sculptures by local artists interspersed among some plantings of pretty trees and all," Linda Bowlin, Public Art Guild member, said.

Additionally, a new parking lot was recently added to Overlook Park.

This new lot will allow the city to host more events in the park.

Bowlin says the push for more art and tourism opportunities is all part of bringing more visitors to town.

"We think that we have a very charming community," Bowlin said. Certainly, our downtown area is very charming and it's becoming sort of a destination."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android