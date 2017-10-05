Students selling shirts, raising money for Las Vegas victims

Students in one school district said they're choosing to help the victims of the recent shooting in Las Vegas.

Richard Novotny and Dylan Stevens, students at Highland High School, said they were distraught to hear the news of the shooting and felt they needed to do something to help.

The boys ultimately designed a t-shirt, which they're selling for $20 a piece.

Stevens said they could sympathize with the victims even though they are hundreds of miles away.

"There are children who woke up without parents and parents who woke up without children and spouses without spouses," Stevens said. "I mean, I really wanted to do something because for the last few times this happened I just, we prayed for a week and we've done nothing and I really want to say that we did something."

So far, Stevens and Novotny raised $980 thanks to support from both students and teachers.

They hope to have all their orders in and print the shirts by the end of next week.

