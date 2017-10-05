Parents helping others while honoring daughter's memory

A Sharp County couple is honoring the memory of their daughter while helping other families dealing with cystic fibrosis.

Sadie Medlock passed away in October 2015, after living 18 years with the disease.

Ken and Shelly Medlock have now founded the Sadie Medlock Memorial in her memory.

“When she was younger she didn’t want anybody to know at all,” Shelly said of her daughter.

Sadie didn’t want cystic fibrosis to define who she was, despite being diagnosed before she was even a month old.

“Most of her first 5 years were spent, probably 60% in the hospital and 40% out,” Ken said.

Between those hospital stays, Sadie developed a love for barrel racing and rodeos along with pageants.

Her parents said she accomplished a lot in her short life, never taking a single moment for granted.

Sadie graduated high school at 16 years old, attended cosmetology school, and almost completed a master’s degree in business.

“She had started online classes,” Shelly said. “Of course, she was in the hospital a lot.”

Those hospital stays can begin to add up, though. As does the medicine and equipment that helped Sadie breathe.

“Pills, multiple pills, have to take pills every time you eat,” Shelly explained. “It doesn’t matter if it was a meal or a snack or whatever. Had to take enzymes for the pancreas. Breathing treatments every morning, every evening, and every three hours if she did get sick.”

Shelly said just one of Sadie’s medications cost about $15,000 for a year’s supply.

So, now they want to help other families who are dealing with expensive medicine as well as paying for travel and out-of-state hospital stays.

The Medlocks held their first-ever benefit rodeo this year.

From that event, donations, and t-shirt sales, they raised $20,000.

“And $10,000 of it we have actually written to Bo Hallmark of Melbourne,” Ken said. “He is 29 and just received a double lung transplant and is in St. Louis right now.”

The couple said they cannot say thank you enough to their community and the many businesses and individuals who helped make this a success.

“For somebody to think that much of your child to be able to donate and give their time to help you be able to help somebody else, it’s amazing,” Shelly said.

The Medlocks are already planning their next benefit event, which might include a concert and action along with barrel racing.

To contact them about sponsoring the event or donating, email Ken at medlock.ken@yahoo.com.

