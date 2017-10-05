Two featured on Crimestoppers turn themselves in

Two suspects featured on Crimestoppers on Oct. 3 turned themselves in.

According to Jonesboro police, Jeremy Deboard and Henry Brashawn turned themselves into police.

No reward was given, but if you do have a tip on any others featured in Crimestoppers, you can make a tip anonymously at 870-935-STOP (7867).

