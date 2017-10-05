Police: Man forged fraudulent prescriptions for months - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Man forged fraudulent prescriptions for months

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Edgar Carter (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Edgar Carter (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police say a man was picking up fraudulent prescriptions for both him and his wife for months.

In August, Jonesboro police were contacted by an out-of-town doctor. The doctor advised someone was forging prescriptions in her name in Jonesboro.

The victim also received a phone call from a pharmacy in Paragould about a woman trying to pass a suspicious prescription.

A check of the Arkansas Prescription Monitoring Program showed  Edgar Carter passed numerous prescriptions from her office in Jonesboro.

The victim told Jonesboro police the last time she'd filled a prescription for Edgar Carter was in June. She last filled a prescription for his wife in March.

"According to the P.M.P, the couple collected prescriptions once a month since that were fraudulent," court documents state. "There were a total of eight fraudulent prescriptions at Jonesboro businesses (Walmart, Allcare, and CVS)."

Jonesboro Police Detective Jacob Daffron reported an investigation found Edgar Carter dropped off and picked up prescriptions for both himself and his wife.

Carter appeared before a district court judge on Thursday. Probable cause was found to charge him with possession of a controlled substance by fraud, forgery, theft. The class D felony carries with it the potential for up to $10,000 in fines and up to 6 years in prison.

Carter was released from custody on his own recognizance.

His next court appearance is Nov. 22.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Paragould police investigating major forgery case

    Paragould police investigating major forgery case

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:35:46 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:39:47 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Paragould woman had checks mailed to her home but someone beat her to her mailbox. According to Paragould Police, they are now investigating a major forgery case.

    A Paragould woman had checks mailed to her home but someone beat her to her mailbox. According to Paragould Police, they are now investigating a major forgery case.

  • Donation helps Bono park resume trail construction

    Donation helps Bono park resume trail construction

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:39:44 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Plans to construct a walking trail at Bono Legacy Park are back on after an anonymous donor stepped up to help the city.

    Plans to construct a walking trail at Bono Legacy Park are back on after an anonymous donor stepped up to help the city.

  • Dry weather conditions cause several brush fires

    Dry weather conditions cause several brush fires

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:22:11 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:27:24 GMT
    (Source: Erik Wright)(Source: Erik Wright)

    Dry weather conditions in Greene County resulted in several brush fires near Oak Grove Thursday afternoon. According to Erik Wright, the office of emergency management coordinator for Greene County, this time of year it gets hot and dry.

    Dry weather conditions in Greene County resulted in several brush fires near Oak Grove Thursday afternoon. According to Erik Wright, the office of emergency management coordinator for Greene County, this time of year it gets hot and dry.

    •   
Powered by Frankly