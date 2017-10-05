Police: Man forged fraudulent prescriptions for months

Jonesboro police say a man was picking up fraudulent prescriptions for both him and his wife for months.

In August, Jonesboro police were contacted by an out-of-town doctor. The doctor advised someone was forging prescriptions in her name in Jonesboro.

The victim also received a phone call from a pharmacy in Paragould about a woman trying to pass a suspicious prescription.

A check of the Arkansas Prescription Monitoring Program showed Edgar Carter passed numerous prescriptions from her office in Jonesboro.

The victim told Jonesboro police the last time she'd filled a prescription for Edgar Carter was in June. She last filled a prescription for his wife in March.

"According to the P.M.P, the couple collected prescriptions once a month since that were fraudulent," court documents state. "There were a total of eight fraudulent prescriptions at Jonesboro businesses (Walmart, Allcare, and CVS)."

Jonesboro Police Detective Jacob Daffron reported an investigation found Edgar Carter dropped off and picked up prescriptions for both himself and his wife.

Carter appeared before a district court judge on Thursday. Probable cause was found to charge him with possession of a controlled substance by fraud, forgery, theft. The class D felony carries with it the potential for up to $10,000 in fines and up to 6 years in prison.

Carter was released from custody on his own recognizance.

His next court appearance is Nov. 22.

