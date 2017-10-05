At 10: Plans for a possible homeless shelter and mental health f - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Plans for a possible homeless shelter and mental health facility are now scrapped. Details at 10.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: Plans for a new homeless shelter and mental health facility in north Jonesboro are gone. The story tonight.

Parts of Region 8 are feeling the heat in the dry spell we're in. Japhanie Gray has more.

And a pretty weekend in our future? Ryan has your forecast.

Powered by Frankly