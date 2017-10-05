Donation helps Bono park resume trail construction - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Donation helps Bono park resume trail construction

BONO, AR (KAIT) -

Plans to construct a walking trail at Bono Legacy Park are back on after an anonymous donor stepped up to help the city.

Earlier this year, the city received a grant to construct the walking trail. That money was later taken back because the project didn't meet certain criteria but Bono Mayor Danny Shaw said the project will still happen.

An anonymous donor helped put the project back on track.

Mayor Shaw said they initially planned to pay $7,000 out of pocket to construct the trail, but a $5,000 donation from an anonymous business helped the city out.

"Everybody cares about their neighbors," Shaw said. "Everybody wants to help and be a part and are excited about things that are going on in the city right now. I am excited about it and excited for them."

Shaw said paving for the trail will begin next Monday.

Construction on a baseball field, basketball court, pavilion, and playground will also start within the next few weeks.

