Dry weather conditions cause several brush fires

Dry weather conditions in Greene County resulted in several brush fires near Oak Grove Thursday afternoon.

According to Erik Wright, the office of emergency management coordinator for Greene County, this time of year it gets hot and dry.

“There was an outbreak of fires due to the conditions,” said Wright. “That’s why we are urging people not to burn on their properties if they do not have to.”

Wright said he knows farmers have to do so for their fields and that they take precaution, but homeowners need to wait for moisture in the forecast.

“People who are burning brush in their yards need to wait for the rain,” said Wright. “If not, please alert your local fire department if you plan to do so.”

Wright said there are other ways to avoid a house fire when burning brush.

“Burn in open areas where nothing will catch on fire and more than anything, use common sense,” said Wright. “Those are the kind of fires that can get very dangerous and out of hand quickly. Those are different than the field fires but field fires can still jump and get into trees and get into people's homes so you got to be careful.”

Wright said with the first fire resulting in 20-plus acres being burned, he is proud of the response from emergency personnel.

“The fire departments in Marmaduke, Lafe, Oak Grove, Northeast all worked in perfect unison putting the fires out,” said Wright. “It is unfortunate that we did have fires today but it was great seeing how dedicated they are to the safety of the county. Everyone should show gratitude for their work.”

