Paragould police investigating major forgery case

A Paragould woman had checks mailed to her home but someone beat her to her mailbox. According to Paragould Police, they are now investigating a major forgery case.

Sergeant Jack Hailey said the suspects wrote 28 checks in the woman’s name.

“Some transactions were a bit large with a $300 check here and a $500 check there,” said Hailey. “Over the course of days, these three to four suspects can cause major damage which resulted in anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 missing from her account.”

Hailey said what makes this case difficult is the suspects appear to be using other people’s identities.

“They are using fraudulent ID’s,” said Hailey. “We have had names and driver’s licenses from southern Arkansas and some even from Louisiana. So another issue is how are they getting this ID information.”

Hailey said this isn't the only forgery case they're working.

“One of our detectives is almost done with a case where an individual forged around 15 checks,” said Hailey.

He added to avoid this problem, be sure to always check your bank accounts and make sure the transactions are legitimate.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android