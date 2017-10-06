Tracking a tropical storm: Rachel has where Nate is headed on GM - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tracking a tropical storm: Rachel has where Nate is headed on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Tropical Storm Nate is projected to move through the Gulf of Mexico and potentially hit the U.S. this weekend.

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter is tracking the path of the storm on GMR8.

She also has your weekend forecast.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Gary Weir, 'Bozo the Clown' performer, dies at 75

    Gary Weir, 'Bozo the Clown' performer, dies at 75

    Friday, October 6 2017 7:58 AM EDT2017-10-06 11:58:53 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-10-06 12:12:56 GMT

    A man who brought happiness and smiles to children across Arkansas for years has passed away.

    A man who brought happiness and smiles to children across Arkansas for years has passed away.

  • Pastor: Homeless Ministries of Jonesboro withdraws plans to transform facility

    Pastor: Homeless Ministries of Jonesboro withdraws plans to transform facility

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:42 AM EDT2017-10-06 10:42:49 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Homeless Ministries of Jonesboro has withdrawn their request to place a homeless shelter at a former nursing home on North Church Street.

    The Homeless Ministries of Jonesboro has withdrawn their request to place a homeless shelter at a former nursing home on North Church Street.

  • Paragould police investigating major forgery case

    Paragould police investigating major forgery case

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:35:46 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:39:47 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Paragould woman had checks mailed to her home but someone beat her to her mailbox. According to Paragould Police, they are now investigating a major forgery case.

    A Paragould woman had checks mailed to her home but someone beat her to her mailbox. According to Paragould Police, they are now investigating a major forgery case.

    •   
Powered by Frankly