Miracle League Park vandalized for the 3rd time

A Jonesboro park has once again fallen victim to vandalism. It marks the third time in two years.

Crews went to Miracle League Park Tuesday for cleanup.

A teen reportedly smeared mud all over the park. The person walked back and forth from a ditch to get the mud.

The park was also vandalized two times in 2015. Once in February of that year and again in September.

"Kids and adults have no idea what this park means and stands for in the community. I'm disappointed," Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Wixson Huffstetler said.

Jordan Howington was at the park and has more tonight on Region 8 News.

