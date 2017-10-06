Gary Weir, 'Bozo the Clown' performer, dies at 75 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Gary Weir, 'Bozo the Clown' performer, dies at 75

(Source: KATV) (Source: KATV)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man who brought happiness and smiles to children across Arkansas for years has passed away.

Gary Weir, who portrayed "Bozo the Clown" on KAIT and stations in central Arkansas died Thursday at the age of 75, according to reports from KATV and KARK.

For decades, Weir donned the iconic suit, red hair, and trademark nose to entertain many with fun and games.

The Russellville native started his career as a DJ in North Little Rock. Most recently, Weir was a horse racing handicapper with his business Gary Weir Racing.

In 2013 he was inducted into the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame. The following is his induction video from that year:

