Paragould woman will spend next 3 decades in jail for rape

A Paragould woman will spend the next 3 decades in jail after she pleads guilty to raping a 14-year-old boy.

Clarissa Anne Cooley, 41, negotiated a plea to the felony charge Thursday.

Investigators say Cooley had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old boy multiple times at a home in Greene County.

Greene County Circuit Court Judge Pam Honeycutt sentenced her to 35 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, with 245 days jail time credit served, according to court documents.

When Cooley gets out of prison, she will have to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, 50-year-old Heath Bernell Mabry, another suspect in the case facing rape charges, is scheduled to be in court Oct. 16.

