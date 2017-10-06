St. Bernards to offer free health screenings

Instead of bringing bad luck, this month’s Friday the 13th will bring some free healthy luck to Region 8.

On Friday, Oct. 13, St. Bernards will offer free community screenings at St. Bernards Health & Wellness, 1416 E. Matthews in Jonesboro.

From 7 until 10 a.m. medical staff will administer free screenings for total cholesterol, anemia, glucose, blood pressure, height/weight/body fat percentage, and body mass index.

Additional tests for minimal fees will be available and include full lipid panel (total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) for $8.50; hemoglobin A1C (average blood sugar for over three months) for $6.50; and PSA (prostate-specific antigen), for men 40 and older, for $12.50.

Fasting for lab testing is strongly encouraged for 6 to 8 hours before the lab draw to increase the accuracy of test results.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android