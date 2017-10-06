Stories in the Forest to feature '101 Dalmatians'

Jane McDaniel, seen here with her great-granddaughter Paisley, will read at the Stories in the Forest. (Source: St. Bernards)

Jane McDaniel, a longtime advocate for breast cancer awareness, is counting on parents to bring their children to this month’s Stories in the Forest this weekend.

McDaniel will be reading 101 Dalmatians: A Counting Book and Penguin’s Big Adventure at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the St. Bernards Fun Forest at The Mall at Turtle Creek.

101 Dalmatians is a fun story featuring the characters from the Walt Disney hit film. It centers around what should have been an ordinary outing, but it turns chaotic when a fire engine with sirens blaring comes down the street. That sent 99 puppies running in every direction.

As parent dalmatians Pongo and Perdita look for their pups, the reader gets a lesson in counting.

In Penguin’s Big Adventure, Penguin sets out to explore the North Pole – a place no penguin had been before. Packing what he thinks he will need for the adventure, Penguin leaves friends he sees all the time. But he is able to visit “old friends” along the way – friends he met during earlier “adventures.”

It is when he arrives at his destination that Penguin discovers he is all alone – and a little bit afraid. But when he encounters Polar Bear, a North Pole native, he has a new friend with whom to share new adventures before heading home.

The book is the fifth in Yoon’s Penguin series, and readers familiar with Penguin’s adventures will recognize characters from the four.

Sponsored by the St. Bernards Women’s Council, the Stories in the Forest program gives parents some quality time with their children.

The program is open to the public at no charge.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android