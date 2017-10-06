Work begins on upgrades to West Memphis port facilities

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) - Officials say a $10.9 million upgrade to West Memphis' port facilities could attract hundreds of new jobs to the area.

State and local leaders broke ground Thursday on the project to improve rail service to the Port of West Memphis. The Commercial Appeal newspaper reports that the project involves the installation of heavier-duty rail and the building of a facility where commodities like steel and timber could be transferred between road and rail.

The project is scheduled to be completed by next March.

City leaders say the project makes West Memphis more attractive to manufacturers and logistics firms because of the port's proximity to major interstates and railroads.

