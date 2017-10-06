UPDATE: Drowning victim identified

A 47-year-old Mountain View man died Friday when his boat flipped over on the White River.

Around 1 p.m. the Baxter County Sheriff's Office responded to a boat that had rolled over near Buffalo City, throwing two men into the river.

One of the men, 74-year-old David Hopper of Mountain View, managed to swim to shore and was picked up by another boater who took him to the White-Buffalo Resort.

The other man, identified as 47-year-old John V. Webb of Mountain View, did not survive.

Webb was last seen trying to swim to the Marion County side of the river, the sheriff's department said in a news release. His body was spotted underneath the rolling water, moving downstream.

At 2:39 p.m. personnel from the Norfork Volunteer Fire Department's rescue boat reached Webb and pulled his body out of the water, a little more than a mile downstream of Smith Island.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is investigating the incident.

The Buford Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in the rescue and recovery efforts.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android