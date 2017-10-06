UPDATE: Drowning victim identified - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BREAKING

UPDATE: Drowning victim identified

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A 47-year-old Mountain View man died Friday when his boat flipped over on the White River.

Around 1 p.m. the Baxter County Sheriff's Office responded to a boat that had rolled over near Buffalo City, throwing two men into the river.

One of the men, 74-year-old David Hopper of Mountain View, managed to swim to shore and was picked up by another boater who took him to the White-Buffalo Resort.

The other man, identified as 47-year-old John V. Webb of Mountain View, did not survive.

Webb was last seen trying to swim to the Marion County side of the river, the sheriff's department said in a news release. His body was spotted underneath the rolling water, moving downstream. 

At 2:39 p.m. personnel from the Norfork Volunteer Fire Department's rescue boat reached Webb and pulled his body out of the water, a little more than a mile downstream of Smith Island.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is investigating the incident.

The Buford Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in the rescue and recovery efforts.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Burn ban issued for several Region 8 counties

    Burn ban issued for several Region 8 counties

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:47:26 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-10-06 21:45:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Independence County Judge Robert Griffin issued a burn ban effective Monday morning.

    Independence County Judge Robert Griffin issued a burn ban effective Monday morning.

  • Inspector: "mice activity, feces" found at restaurant

    Inspector: "mice activity, feces" found at restaurant

    Friday, October 6 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-10-06 20:15:58 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-10-06 21:09:39 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Health inspectors told the manager of a Region 8 restaurant to call pest control after finding "evidence of mice activity and feces."

    Health inspectors told the manager of a Region 8 restaurant to call pest control after finding "evidence of mice activity and feces."

  • St. Bernards to offer free health screenings

    St. Bernards to offer free health screenings

    Friday, October 6 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-10-06 16:30:23 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-10-06 18:55:06 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Instead of bringing bad luck, this month’s Friday the 13th will bring some free healthy luck to Region 8.

    Instead of bringing bad luck, this month’s Friday the 13th will bring some free healthy luck to Region 8.

    •   
Powered by Frankly